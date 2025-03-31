Amitabh Bachchan catches the viral Ghibli bug: Invades the world

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined a slew of personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and many more, by sharing the viral Studio Ghibli-inspired images.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared several Studio Ghibli-styled images from his meet and greet with fans, who he lovingly refers to as his “Extended Family”, outside the gates of his home in Mumbai.

He wrote: “…and Ghibli .. invades the world…in the reality of the realm of communication… (sic).”

The thespian also shared a clip and spoke about the “popular concept” of “reels”.

“And the making of the ‘reel’ .. another now popular concept .. one which demands attention,” he added.

Studio Ghibli, is a Japanese animation studio based in Koganei, Tokyo. It was founded in 1985 and was headed by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki.

It has a strong presence in the animation industry and has expanded its portfolio to include various media such as short subjects, television commercials and two television films. OpenAI’s platform ChatGPT has recently released the feature of turning pictures into Ghibli’s animation style.

On March 30, the icon revealed that the preparations for the next season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” have begun and that the “initial step” is the promo.

“Work is the reliever of one’s destiny .. and the next season preparations have begun in real earnest for the SHOW .. so the initial step be the promo to invite for registrations (sic),” the icon wrote on his blog.

“Is it with everyone or just me .. when we see a film or a TV series , the engrossed percentage is so large that after a while you begin to be and behave like the one of the character on the film. (sic).”