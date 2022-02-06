Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan visit legendary singer’s home

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th February 2022 3:32 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)

Mumbai: The unfortunate news of Lata Mangeshkar’s passing has created a void in the music industry that none can fill. While many celebrities took to social media to mourn her demise, a few of them even visited the singer’s residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan just arrived at Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Prabhukunj’ residence to bid farewell to India’s nightingale.

Earlier in the day, Big B took to his blog to mourn the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

“left us ..The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens. Prayers for calm and peace,” he wrote.

