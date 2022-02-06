Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan visit legendary singer’s home

Mumbai: The unfortunate news of Lata Mangeshkar’s passing has created a void in the music industry that none can fill. While many celebrities took to social media to mourn her demise, a few of them even visited the singer’s residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

#WATCH Amitabh Bachchan arrives to pay last respects to singer Lata Mangeshkar at her 'Prabhukunj' residence in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BKzJflbLpX — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan just arrived at Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Prabhukunj’ residence to bid farewell to India’s nightingale.

Earlier in the day, Big B took to his blog to mourn the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

“left us ..The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens. Prayers for calm and peace,” he wrote.