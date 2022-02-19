Amitabh Bachchan says it’s an ‘honour’ to work with Prabhas

Amitabh Bachchan has commenced filming for Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled 'Project K' with south star Prabhas

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 19th February 2022 10:49 am IST
Amitabh Bachchan says it's an 'honour' to work with Prabhas
Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas (ANI)

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has commenced filming for Nag Ashwin’s next project, tentatively titled ‘Project K’ with south star Prabhas, recently heaped praises on his co-star, as they completed their first shot together.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 79-year-old actor praised Prabhas by writing, “… first day .. first shot .. first film with the ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!”

Earlier, Prabhas too had shared a post on his Insta handle and complemented the veteran actor. He wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

MS Education Academy

For the unversed, the upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that’s been in the news ever since its announcement. It also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role and she had recently completed filming for the first schedule of ‘Project K’ with Prabhas in Hyderabad.

The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Filmcity is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Meanwhile, apart from this project, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in ‘Goodbye’. He is a part of ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has ‘Runway 34’, ‘Jhund’ and ‘The Intern’ remake in his kitty.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button