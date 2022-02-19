Amitabh Bachchan says it’s an ‘honour’ to work with Prabhas

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has commenced filming for Nag Ashwin’s next project, tentatively titled ‘Project K’ with south star Prabhas, recently heaped praises on his co-star, as they completed their first shot together.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 79-year-old actor praised Prabhas by writing, “… first day .. first shot .. first film with the ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!”

Earlier, Prabhas too had shared a post on his Insta handle and complemented the veteran actor. He wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

For the unversed, the upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that’s been in the news ever since its announcement. It also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role and she had recently completed filming for the first schedule of ‘Project K’ with Prabhas in Hyderabad.

The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Filmcity is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Meanwhile, apart from this project, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in ‘Goodbye’. He is a part of ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has ‘Runway 34’, ‘Jhund’ and ‘The Intern’ remake in his kitty.