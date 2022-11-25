Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, image can’t be used without permission: Delhi Court

The Delhi High Court ruled on Friday that Amitabh Bachchan’s name, image, or voice cannot be used without his permission.

The court also ordered that flagged content be removed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and telecom service providers.

“It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorization. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out and balance of convenience also lies in his favour,” Justice Navin Chawla said in his order.

The judge also stated that if the order is not granted, Bachchan will suffer irreparable loss and harm, and that some of his activities

Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as ‘Big B,’ had petitioned the court ‘against the world at large’ to protect his ‘name, image, voice, and personality attributes.’

According to the lawsuit, Bachchan’s name, appearance, and voice were being improperly associated with the renowned actor’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) by mobile application developers who were conducting lotteries.

Additionally, he has asked for a restraining order against several other companies, including book publishers and T-shirt sellers.

The Bollywood superstar in his petition said that no one else may use his name, voice, image, likeness, or other attributes that make him uniquely identifiable and linked with him for commercial purposes without his express permission or approval.