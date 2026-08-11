Ammonia, expired food found at Boduppal bakery, owner held

Police said the bakery was allegedly using ammonia powder, artificial food colours and expired food products while preparing its items.

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Close-up of a weathered rum Jamaica bottle with faded label and visible wear.

Hyderabad: Police have seized expired food products, artificial colours and ammonia powder from a bakery in Boduppal, days after acting on a tip-off about unsafe food practices at the outlet.

The Uppal Zone SOT team raided Amnan’s Gulf Bakers in Mallikarjun Nagar on Boduppal Road, under Medipally police station limits in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate, on Monday, August 11.

Police said the bakery was allegedly using ammonia powder, artificial food colours and expired food products while preparing its items.

Subhan Bakery

During preliminary investigation, police identified the bakery owner as Abdul Mutallib, a native of Jharkhand. They also found he had hired Mustafa, a native of Nirmal, to manage the bakery for a monthly salary.

The SOT team seized the food materials and cakes found at the premises and handed them over, along with Abdul Mutallib, to the Medipally police.

Medipally police have registered a case and are investigating further.

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