Among Us game arriving on Meta Quest 2 VR headset on Nov 10

New Delhi: Meta has announced the ‘Among Us’ game to arrive on the Meta Quest 2 VR on November 10.

Pre-orders of the game are available at the price of $9.99, the company announced during its big VR developer event.

Back in April, the company first announced the arrival of the game on the VR at Quest Gaming showcase for 2022.

In Among Us VR, players have the first-person perspective which is very new for the players, as the 2D version of the game has a third-person view.

“It was a fun challenge to balance the wants of an existing fanbase with the needs of players new to the world of Among Us”, said ‘Among Us’ VR Design Director, Michal Ksiazkiewicz.

The players can only play the ‘Among Us’ game with those using the VR version.

The VR game has core mechanics of the original that includes online matches that support four to 10 players.

“While we rebuilt a well-known map, it plays differently when you don’t have the top-down view and you have to be more aware of your surroundings,” said Jennifer Rabbitt, Senior Producer.