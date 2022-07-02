Amravati chemist murder: NIA takes over probe; 6 arrested so far

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, ordered an Anti-terror investigation into the murder of a 54-year-old chemist in Maharashtra over his allegedly post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma, whose comments against Prophet Muhammad led to unrest across the country.

Shah has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to launch a probe into the murder of the Amravati-based man, Umesh Kolhe, whose throat was slit a week earlier in Maharashtra.

“MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA. The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations & international linkages would be thoroughly investigated,” tweeted the Home Minister’s office.

Six people have been arrested and have been sent to judicial in the case, so far. The accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others.

“Prima facie it seems that the reason for the murder is his social media post on Nupur Sharma,” DCP Amravati, Vikram Sali was quoted by ANI news agency.

According to a police officer quoted by news agency PTI, “Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers.”

“After that, a man named Irfan Khan gathered five others to kill Kohle. He promised to give them ₹ 10,000 and a safe escape in a car,” the police officer said.

On June 21, Umesh Kolhe was on his way back home when he was suddenly attacked by a few men who slit his throat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been alleging that Umesh Kolhe, was murdered like Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, after he shared a post in support of Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad led to communal unrest, and global condemnation.

Kahaiyalal, a tailor in Udaipur was brutally murdered by two men allegedly over a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.