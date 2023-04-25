Amritpal quizzed by IB officers in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

Nine associates of Amritpal were lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail before he was brought there on Sunday. The Waris Punjab De has been kept in a separate cell.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2023 4:27 pm IST

Guwahati: Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, was interrogated by Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers on Tuesday, police sources said here.

The Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief has been kept in a separate cell. As per jail sources, he was not allowed to meet other members of the outfit, including his close aide Papalpreet Singh.

Nine associates of Amritpal were lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail before he was brought there on Sunday.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Pro Khalistan bid nipped in bud: Amritpal Singh arrested

A source in Dibrugarh jail revealed that IB officers went inside the prison this morning and that the interrogation of Waris Punjab De chief is underway. Assam police is tight-lipped on the development.

Prasant Kumar Bhuyan, the Inspector General (Law and Order) of the Assam Police, told IANS, “All central investigation agencies, including IB and RAW, have officers posted in the state. Hence, it is not necessary that somebody from the national capital has to come to interrogate an inmate.”

He, however, refused to comment on Amritpal’s questioning.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2023 4:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button