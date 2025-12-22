Amsterdam flight receives hoax bomb threat at Hyderabad airport

The threat was received through the customer support email ID available on their website.

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 22nd December 2025 6:03 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight 873 from Amsterdam to Hyderabad received a bomb threat on midnight Monday, December 22, hours before it landed in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Airport sources told Siasat.com that the threat was received through the customer support email ID available on their website. Authorities swiftly implemented safety protocols to ensure passengers’ safety, and the KLM flight from Amsterdam landed safely at 1 am on Monday, an official said.

On December 6, British Airways flight 277 and Kuwait Airways flight 373 had similarly received bomb threat emails at Hyderabad airport on the customer support email. Safety protocols were followed, and both flights landed safely.

Among the two flights, one was from Heathrow to Hyderabad, and the other was from Kuwait to Hyderabad.

The flight from Heathrow to Hyderabad landed safely at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 5:25 am, when no threat was perceived following a search of the aircraft by security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait to Hyderabad flight returned to its departure airport after the threat was communicated to the crew members.

