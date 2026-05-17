Amsterdam-Hyderabad flight gets bomb threat, RGIA put on high alert

The email, received by the airport's customer care, claimed that a bomb had been placed on flight KL 873.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 1:09 pm IST
Commercial airplane at airport gate with jet bridge and ground support equipment.

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad was put on high alert on Saturday, May 16, after an unidentified person sent a bomb threat email targeting an incoming flight from Amsterdam.

The email, received by the airport’s customer care, claimed that a bomb had been placed on flight KL 873, operated by KML Royal Dutch Airlines, which was en route from Amsterdam to Hyderabad, an RGIA spokesperson confirmed to Siasat.com.

The email warned that the device could be detonated at any time.

Subhan Bakery

The flight landed safely. Airport authorities moved the aircraft to an isolation bay, where a thorough inspection by airport and security personnel is currently underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 1:09 pm IST

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