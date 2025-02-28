AMU faculty Saif Ullah Khan wins Best Paper Award at INDACON25

Aligarh: Dr. Saif Ullah Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been honored with the Best Paper Award at the International Conference INDACON25 on Chemical Resilience & Sustainable Practices.

The conference, held between February 20f and 22 at the Department of Chemical Engineering, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, in collaboration with Dalhousie University, Canada.

Dr. Khan’s research, “Synthesis, Characterization, and Application of Composite Membrane for Heavy Metal Removal,” focuses on advanced materials for water purification, desalination, and environmental conservation. The event featured intense discussions among academics, researchers, and industry experts from India and Canada, aiming to develop sustainable solutions for environmental pollutants.