AMU sets Nov 5 date for student union elections after protests

After a series of campus protests and a 19-day hunger strike by student leader Yasir Fahad, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced that it will be holding the student union elections on November 5.

The last AMUSU elections were held in 2018-19.

Polling will take place at the respective faculties on November 5, between 9 am and 5 pm, with a lunch break between 1 pm and 2 pm. Counting of votes and the declaration of results are scheduled for the same day, Maktoob reported.

The university also appointed Professor Mohd Nafees Ahmad Ansari as the new Proctor, replacing Professor Mohammad Naved Khan. He will hold the post for two years or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

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An October 9 notification also appointed Professor Nazia Hasan of the English Section at Women’s College as Chief Election Officer to conduct elections for the college’s Undergraduate Students’ Union for the 2026–27 academic session.

Protests had started after students complained that the absence of an elected union has left them without a platform to raise concerns about academic issues, hostel facilities, food quality, hygiene and other aspects of campus life.