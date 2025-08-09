AMU students assaulted, dragged by cops during fee hike protest

The peaceful protest at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) over the fee hike issue turned violent when the police assaulted student protestors by dragging them and lathi charged them on Friday, August 8.

The students have been demonstrating for six days by blocking the main entrance, Baab-e-Syed Gate, and have been demanding an immediate rollback of fees. They called it unfair for students from marginalised communities.

The university, hailed for being affordable to many from economically weaker sections of society, had blindsided students with a 36% fee hike, especially since it was done without any prior notice.

Tensions at AMU escalated even more on Friday when the protesting students were assaulted by the Uttar Pradesh police. When some of them decided to pray the Friday prayer on the grounds, the police lathi-charged them and even dragged the protestors from the scene.

The protesting students also demanded the resignation of professors on the proctorial team, which accused the protestors of misconduct, alleging them to be involved in police abuse during the protest.

The protest has since garnered support from the Doctors’ Residence Association (RDA) of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU. Additionally, student unions across the country, including Delhi University and Jawaharlal University Students’ Union, have shown solidarity with the movement.