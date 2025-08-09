Op Sindoor was declaration of India’s self-reliance in defence sector: DRDO

Pune: India’s military strike ‘Operation Sindoor’ was a declaration of its ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Samir Kamat said on Saturday.

Addressing the 14th convocation ceremony of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) here, Kamat said the highly coordinated, multi-dimensional operation along the western borders highlighted not just the courage of soldiers but also the technological backbone that supported them.

“Operation Sindoor was more than a mission. It was a declaration of India’s ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength. It was a statement to the world that India has the capability to protect its borders through homegrown technology,” he asserted.

From sensors, unmanned platforms, and secure communications to AI-based decision support systems and precision weapons, indigenous platforms played a key role in the operation, the DRDO chief said.

He said the systems deployed for the operation included Akash surface-to-air missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the D4 anti-drone system, the AWNC airborne early warning and control system, and the Akashteer system — all developed by India’s defence R&D ecosystem.

Institutions such as the DIAT played a crucial role in these developments, he said.

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor against terrorist targets in Pakistan on May 7, following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.