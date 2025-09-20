Amul slashes dairy prices; butter, ghee, cheese to be cheaper from Sept 22

New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy items under the Amul brand, on Saturday, September 20, announced the reduction of retail prices of more than 700 product packs, including ghee, butter, ice cream, bakery and frozen snacks, as it decided to pass on benefits of the GST rate cut to consumers.

The new price will be effective from September 22.

In a statement, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced a revision in the price list of more than 700 product packs, offering the full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective September 22, 2025.

“This revision is across the range of product categories like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc,” GCMMF said.

A few Amul products now cheaper from Sept 22

The MRP of butter (100 gm) has been reduced to Rs 58 from Rs 62.

Ghee rates have been cut by Rs 40 to Rs 610 per litre.

The MRP of Amul processed cheese block (1kg) has been cut by Rs 30 to Rs 545 per kg.

The new MRP of frozen paneer (200 gm) will be Rs 95 from September 22 as against Rs 99 now.

“Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products particularly ice cream, cheese and butter as the per capita consumption remains very low in India, creating a large growth opportunity,” the statement said.

GCMMF, which is owned by 36 lakh farmers, said the reduction in prices will boost demand for its dairy products, leading to growth in its turnover.

Earlier, Mother Dairy had also announced price cuts on its products from September 22.

