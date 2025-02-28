AMU’s Mariyam Fatima receives Young Professional Award at CRISEA-2025

Published: 28th February 2025
Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh: Dr. Mariyam Fatima, Assistant Professor at the Department of Home Science, Aligarh Muslim University, was honoured with the Young Professional Award – 2025 for her research on “Nurturing the Future: The Role of Eco-conscious Parenting in Promoting Sustainable Lifestyles.”

She presented the paper at the International Conference on Cutting-edge Research Innovation in Sustainable Education, Environment, and Agriculture (CRISEA – 2025). The Agricultural Technology Development Society and the School of Biological Sciences and Biotechnology, Goa University jointly organized the conference.

According to a press release from the AMU, Dr. Fatima emphasized the vital role of eco-conscious parenting in fostering a sustainable future. She highlighted how parental choices shape children’s habits, values, and attitudes toward environmental responsibility. By integrating simple eco-friendly practices at home—such as reducing waste, conserving energy, and making sustainable purchasing decisions—parents can instill environmental stewardship in future generations, she said.

