Anam Mirza to Alia Bhatt: New celebrity mommies of 2022

Mumbai: There has been a lot of excitement in the world of Bollywood and television industries this year as several actresses welcomed new additions to their families. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, several female stars embraced motherhood in 2022, balancing their professional and personal lives.

As we are just a few days away from entering 2023, let’s look back at the adorable, happy moments of actresses who welcomed babies in 2022.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka and Nick’s first child, was born via surrogacy in January this year. The actress had announced the birth of her baby girl with a note that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank You so much.”

2. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022. The couple named their son ‘Vayu’. In a note announcing the birth of her son, Sonam wrote, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand.”

3. Bipasha Basu

Tinsel town’s power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl ‘Devi’ on November 12, 2022. Sharing the happy announcement on Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover the physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine… Bipasha & Karan.”

4. Alia Bhatt

November 6 was a big day for Kapoor Khandan as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little angle ‘Raha’. Alia shared a note with her fans after giving birth that read, “And in the best news of our lives: – Our baby is here … and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji) We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

5. Kajal Aggarwal

Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal gave birth to a baby boy on April 19, 2022. The actress named her son as ‘Neil’. Kajal shared a note with her fans “he love of my life. #heartbeat “.

6. Nayanthara

South’s biggest star, Nayanthara, welcomed twin boys through surrogacy in October. Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh named their sons ‘Uyir and Ulagam’.

7. Bharti Singh

On April 3, the couple welcomed their first child ‘Laksh’ aka ‘Gola’ .The couple shared on Instagram, “It’s a BOY “.

8. Debina Bonnerjee

The well-known TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child on November 11. They shared this news via an Instagram post that read, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due.

Keep blessing and showering your continued love”.

9. Anam Mirza

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza and her husband, Asad announced their baby girl’s arrival on August 15 this year. Anam posted an animated picture of a boss baby girl with a note that read, “It is a little boss lady. #BabyAnamAsad is here.”