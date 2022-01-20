Anam pens heartfelt note for sister Sania Mirza: May your last leg be legendary

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday announced that she will retire from the sport after the conclusion of the 2022 season. She shared her retirement plans after her opening-round loss in women’s doubles event at the ongoing Australian Open.

Soon after the news emerged, many of her colleagues, family members and friends from the film industry hailed her inspiring journey and extended their support on social media.

Anam Mirza shares heartfelt post

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam too took to her Instagram handle to pen down heartfelt note. Sharing a set of throwback pictures from their childhood, Anam wrote, “My very first memory of you is watching you play tennis, while I was playing on a slide in one of the tennis courts backyards! I remember hearing as a baby everyone used to say that you are very talented! And I guess you were, but you worked so very hard ever since I remember.”

She further wrote, “I don’t remember a day in my life when I haven’t seen you work hard, you worked hard to be an amazing tennis player, you worked hard to be an fantastic sister, you worked so hard to build a brand, you worked so hard to be a good friend, daughter, wife now you work so hard to be the most perfect mother. We are so very proud of you Apu.”

“May #SaniaMirzasLastLeg be legendary!!! (Inshallah) Celebrating you today, tomorrow and everyday champion 💫I love youuuuu,” Anam concluded.

B-town extends support to Sania Mirza

Bollywood celebs too gave a shout-out to the star player. While Arjun Kapoor said she is “truly an inspiration to many”, Ranveer Singh called her a “Queen”.

Sania Mirza announces retirement

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sania Mirza said, “There are a bunch of reasons for it. It’s not as simple as ‘okay I’m not going to play’. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I do feel, considering my son is three years old, I’m putting him at risk by travelling so much with him, that’s something I have to take into account.”

“My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I’m getting older,” she said.