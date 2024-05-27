Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding bash schedule

Mumbai: After a three-day grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Ambanis are now gearing up to host a second pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy. This star-studded event promises to be even more spectacular.

Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and MS Dhoni have already set off for the four-day celebration on a cruise ship. The party will start in Italy on May 29 and conclude in Southern France on June 1.

The festivities will begin on May 29 with a lunch party where the dress code is classic cruise attire. In the evening, guests will attend a “Starry Night” event, dressed in western formals.

On May 30, the theme will be “Roman Holiday”, followed by an event called “V turns one under the sun” on May 31 with likely celebrating the first birthday of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s daughter, Veda Aksha Ambani. The evening will include “Le Masquerade” and an after-party named “Pardon My French.”

The final day, June 1, will feature an event called “La Dolce Vita,” celebrating the sweet life.

Anant and Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Celebration Schedule:

March 29

Lunch Party (Classic Cruise attire)

Starry Night (Western Formals)

May 30

Roman Holiday (Tourist Chic)

La Dolce Far Nente

Toga Party (Greco-Roman costumes)

May 31

V turns one under the sun

Le Masquerade

Pardon My French (After-party)

June 1

La Dolce Vita

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. Their wedding will blend traditional ceremonies with opulent festivities, continuing the grand celebrations.