Anant Ambani’s Rs 18cr watch grabs eyeballs – Viral Photo

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s richest family, has been photographed wearing an Rs 18 crore watch! You read that correctly, 18 crore rupees! The luxurious timepiece in question is the Grandmaster Chime by Patek Philippe, which is regarded as the most complicated Patek Philippe wristwatch ever made.

This watch is not an ordinary accessory. As per information available online, a reversible case, two independent dials, and six patented innovations distinguish it. This masterpiece’s development, production, and assembly processes took a whopping 100,000 hours. If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, the Grandmaster Chime has a scarcity value that only a few collectors worldwide can claim.

Anant Ambani wore this exquisite watch to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre’s grand opening, which was a two-day extravaganza featuring some of the industry’s biggest names from India and abroad, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and many others. The event was spectacular, and Anant Ambani’s watch added a touch of glitz to his already stylish black ensemble.

It’s no surprise that the Ambani family is known for their extravagant lifestyle, and Anant’s watch is just another addition to their extravagant collection. Nonetheless, it’s always fascinating to see the lavish items that the rich and famous own. Who knows what other extravagant possessions the Ambanis will have in store for us in the future?



