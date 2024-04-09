Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s love story comes to an end?

Mumbai: Ananya Panday, the rising Bollywood star, has recently set tongues wagging with her cryptic social media post. The young actress, who has been romantically linked to actor Aditya Roy Kapur, dropped a cryptic message that has fans speculating about the state of their relationship.

The post, shared on Ananya’s Instagram account reads: “If it is truly meant for you, it will come; it will leave only for the back to your sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn for you, On your own. If it is truly meant if you’ve pushed it in denial, even if you you’re in denial, so beautiful could never be it will return even away, even if you assume something truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul.”

Alongside the thought-provoking note, Ananya added the caption “Monday Manifesting” along with a thank-you emoji, an evil eye, and a blue butterfly.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Break-Up Rumors

Speculations are rife that Ananya’s words are a sign of trouble in her love paradise.

While neither Ananya nor Aditya has officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances together at events, holidays, and parties have fueled rumors. Now, this cryptic post has intensified the gossip mill, leading Reddit users to believe that the couple might have parted ways.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Previous Remarks

Last year, during an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Aditya described Ananya as “pure joy” and “bliss.” Ananya, on the other hand, maintained that they were just good friends. Host Karan Johar playfully pointed out that Ananya had referred to herself as “Ananya Coy Kapur” on the show, to which Aditya responded, “And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now.” When Karan asked if he was joyously in a “situationship,” Aditya cheekily replied, “Yes, I’m quite joyous.”

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in the OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.