Ananya Panday celebrates her 25th birthday in Maldives [Photos]

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday, who turned 25 today is celebrating her birthday in style in the Maldives.

Taking to Instagram story, the ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor posted some mesmerizing videos and pictures from her trip.

Ananya wasn’t seen in the video but treated fans with a glimpse of her birthday celebration in Maldives.

The image featured a deck, a pool and the ocean.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The perfect birthday morning.’ She gave a closeup of her pancakes and strawberries on a plate with “Happy Birthday” was written with chocolate sauce.

Birthdays call for pampering and receiving special treatment from your loved ones. Ananya received special birthday wishes from her parents.

Chunky Panday dropped a cute picture with his daughter on Instagram and captioned it “Happy Happy Happy Silver Jubilee my Darling Ann Love you Forever [?]”

Bhavana Pandey shared a glimpse of Ananya’s childhood and some family pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she penned a message, which read, “Happy Birthday my pudding !!! Love you the mostest wishing you all the happiness !!!! You make us so proud #shineon.”

Apart from family members, Ananya’s friends and industry members shared warm birthday wishes on their respective social media.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram story and posted a collage of photos from their outings.

She captioned the post, “THANK you for always being honest real and truly there whenever I call you for anything. You’re one of the coolest, most fun always stay like this and keep shining brighter and brighter.”

Kriti Sanon wrote, “Happy Birthday Ananyal May this year be everything you wish for it to be and more! Stay the happy positive person you are!”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped a picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday. May this day bring you loads of success, love, and all that your heart desires, my dearest!”

Designer Manish Malhotra wished Ananya with a photo of him and birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday. Stay the gorgeous, focused and charming girl that you are.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @ananyapanday. Wishing you the best birthday. God bless!!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a stunning picture of Ananya and penned a message, “Happy birthday to the loveliest and most stunning… Ananya tons of love and hugs.”

Karisma Kapoor wished her “doll” by sharing a picture from their vacation together.

She captioned it, “Happy birthday my doll.”

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’ in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a career spanning over four years, Ananya has featured in a slew of films including ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Liger’ and ‘Dream Girl 2’ besides her debut film.

In the coming months, fans will see her sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. She also has Prime Video’s web show ‘Call Me Bae’ in her kitty.