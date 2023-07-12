Ananya Pandey accidentally confirms dating THIS actor!

Mumbai: Rumours of a budding romance between Bollywood stars Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur have been circulating for quite some time now. Despite the fact that the pair has remained tight-lipped about their alleged relationship, recent events appear to indicate that love is in the air for these young actors. Their secret concert date has sparked a social media frenzy and fans are wondering if Ananya just confirmed her relationship.

It all started after Ananya and Aditya were spotted together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party in 2022, sparking rumours of a romance. While they have chosen not to comment on the matter, their recent viral photos together have only added fuel to the fire. The duo recently went to an Arctic Monkeys concert separately but seemingly together.

Ananya posted a video to her Instagram stories on July 11 that captured her ecstatic moments at the Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain. She expressed her admiration for the band in the caption, “Nothing like @arcticmonkeys, my favourite song of all time.”

Aditya, meanwhile, shared a video from the same concert, implying his secret date with Ananya with a monkey emoji. Fans quickly connected the dots, speculating that the couple attended the music event together. People on social media have dubbed them their “favourite couple of all time.”

While Ananya recently stated that she believes she is too young for marriage, Aditya has remained tight-lipped about his relationship with the young starlet. As fans wait for confirmation, the duo continues to drop hints that fuel the rumour mill.

On the work front, Ananya Pandey will next be seen in Dream Girl 2. Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in The Night Manager 2 web series.