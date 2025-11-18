Andhra: 6 Maoists killed in encounter in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

According to the SP, it was a joint operation carried out by various wings of the police department.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th November 2025 11:08 am IST
Representational Image of two men facing opposite sites holding guns
Representational Image

Maredumilli: Six Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel here in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Tuesday, said a police official.

Alluri Sitaramaraju district superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardar said the encounter was carried out between 6.30 am and 7 am in the forested area of Maredumilli mandal.

“Yes, six Maoists were killed in an encounter in Alluri district today (Tuesday),” Bardar told PTI.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

According to the SP, it was a joint operation carried out by various wings of the police department.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th November 2025 11:08 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button