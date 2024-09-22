Andhra: BJYM protest at Jagan’s house, throw saffron paint

Tensions prevailed at the residence of former chief minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy after members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest over the controversy surrounding Tirupati laddus.

The protestors, who staged a sit in in front of Jagan’s residence at Tadepalli on Sunday, September 22, demanded his apology over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus. They threw saffron paint and chanted slogans.

They held banners which read, “YS Jagan, your actions hurt Hindu sentiments, apologise now.”

On information, police arrived at the spot and detained the protestors.

On September 19, Andhra chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu alleged the previous YSRCP government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in making the world renowned Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet.