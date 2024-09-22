Andhra: BJYM protest at Jagan’s house, throw saffron paint

The protestors held banners which read, "YS Jagan, your actions hurt Hindu sentiments, apologise now."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 22nd September 2024 2:54 pm IST
Andhra: BJYM protest at Jagan's house, throw saffron paint
BJYM protest at Jagan's residence

Tensions prevailed at the residence of former chief minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy after members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest over the controversy surrounding Tirupati laddus.

The protestors, who staged a sit in in front of Jagan’s residence at Tadepalli on Sunday, September 22, demanded his apology over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus. They threw saffron paint and chanted slogans.

Also Read
Lab tests confirm animal fat used in Tirumala laddus, claims Andhra govt

They held banners which read, “YS Jagan, your actions hurt Hindu sentiments, apologise now.”

On information, police arrived at the spot and detained the protestors.

On September 19, Andhra chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu alleged the previous YSRCP government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in making the world renowned Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 22nd September 2024 2:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button