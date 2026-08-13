Andhra CM calls for tech-driven policing to tackle cyber crime

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the state police to leverage modern technology and adopt best practices to combat rapidly evolving crime patterns, particularly cybercrime.

Addressing a video conference late on Wednesday with officers from Director General of Police level to Station House Officers, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of building public trust and establishing the state police as a reputable force across the country.

“Policing must become more effective as crimes change rapidly. Technology, knowledge and best practices should be used to meet new emerging challenges effectively and maintain law and order,” said Naidu.

According to him, cognisable crimes have declined 14 percent over two years, but digital crimes and digital arrests are posing a challenge.

He urged the police department to adopt ‘Invisible Police, Visible Policing’ strategy statewide.

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Emphasising zero tolerance towards crimes against women, he instructed officers to show no leniency towards offenders. He said 14,770 CCTV cameras had been integrated with private cameras, creating network.

The CM pushed for the dissemination of “Drugs Vaddhu Bro” campaign and mandated audits of road signage, engineering and accident-prone locations to strengthen road safety across the state.

He ordered targeted action against political crime, obscene social media posts and personal abuse, saying police must instil fear among anti-social elements.

The CM suggested wider societal discussion on crimes tied to mental health and behavioural issues.

Naidu directed officials to publish a Police Performance Report every month covering best practices and success stories.