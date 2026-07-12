Pawan Kalyan undergoes shoulder surgery, CM Naidu pays him a visit

Mumbai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, July 12, visited his deputy Pawan Kalyan at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where the actor-turned-politician is recuperating after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Kalyan underwent surgery for a damaged right rotator cuff muscle at the hospital on Saturday.

Naidu was at the hospital for nearly an hour.

In a post on X earlier in the day, Naidu said, “Wishing Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan garu a full and speedy recovery. I pray for his good health and wish him strength during this time.”

In a statement, the hospital said Kalyan was diagnosed with a right shoulder rotator cuff injury, comprising an extensive tear of the supraspinatus and infraspinatus tendon with an associated avulsion fracture of the greater tuberosity bone.

“He underwent successful arthroscopic repair of the injury at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, on 11 July 2026. The surgery was performed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Director – Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service. The surgery was uneventful and he is comfortable and recovering well,” the hospital said.

“Following a period of rest and recovery, he will undergo a structured shoulder rehabilitation programme, with an expected full recovery of shoulder function over the next four months, the hospital added.

Talking to reporters, Naidu said Kalyan has always been with the people and is a big crowd puller. He often forgets himself when he is among them. Due to all the pressure, he developed a health issue. However, it was not a recent problem and he had been suffering from it for several days, he said.

“He (Pawan Kalyan) is recovering well. Doctors have advised a three-week rest and then he has to do physiotherapy. Physiotherapy and exercise have also been advised for the other hand and then they will evaluate the progress,” Naidu added.