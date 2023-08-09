Andhra CM distributes aid under YSR wedding schemes

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday distributed financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries under the “YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa”.

Under the welfare scheme, YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa Couples who got married during the April-June quarter received financial assistance from the government. CM Jagan distributed Rs 141.60 crore in assistance to 18,883 couples.

The event took place virtually from the Camp Office in Tadepalli at 11:00 am.

Under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes, the state government is offering financial support to underprivileged parents from SCs, STs, BCs, disabled, and construction worker families.

This support is intended to help these families conduct their daughters’ weddings with dignity after they have completed their education.

The YSR Kalyanamasthu scheme is for SCs, STs, BCs, differently-abled people, and construction workers registered with the welfare board (BOCWWB), while the YSR Shaadi Tohfa scheme is for Muslim minorities.