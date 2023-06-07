Andhra CM extends financial help to cancer-stricken baby

Polavaram: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended financial help to a 7-month-old girl suffering from kidney-related cancer and directed officials to arrange medical treatment for her.

As per an official statement, the chief minister directed officials to extend immediate financial help to the parents of the affected girl who had come to meet him on Tuesday.

“He assured Aparna that the Government would stand by her family and support it to overcome the problem,” read the statement.

After the Chief Minister inspected the Polavaram Project and reviewed its progress here on Tuesday, he interacted with the people who came to meet him and narrate their problems, it added.

“PNV Aparna of Aurangabad village in Kovvuru Mandal met him and requested for financial help to treat her 7-month-old daughter Nissy Aaradhya who is suffering from kidney-related cancer,” the statement informed.

Meanwhile, CM Reddy on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Odisha train accident.

CM had also announced Rs 5 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries in the incident.

“At a review meeting held here on Sunday on relief and rescue operations, the Chief Minister directed the officials to pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh each to those seriously injured and Rs. 1 lakh each to those who sustained minor injuries, in addition to the financial help extended by the Centre,” an official statement said earlier.