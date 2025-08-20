Andhra CM inaugurates Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs

Published: 20th August 2025 12:30 pm IST
AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu wants Telugu to be recognised as the second language in Singapore.
AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs (RTIHs) at Amaravati and five more centres in the state.

The CM was accompanied by Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran and other officials.

CM Naidu inaugurated the RTIH zonal centres of Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Anantapur and Tirupati virtually from the Amaravati hub.

Named after former chairman of the Tata conglomerate, Ratan Tata, the RTIHs will foster innovation, an entrepreneurship ecosystem and mentor startups.

The five zonal centres will be mentored by reputed business groups to facilitate technology and skill upgradation in emerging sectors.

