Andhra CM Naidu to attend CII summit curtain-raiser in Delhi

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit New Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit curtain-raiser programme.

Naidu will depart Vijayawada at 10.15 am and is expected to arrive in New Delhi at 12.50 pm, a state government press release said on Monday.

“Naidu is scheduled to proceed to New Delhi on September 30 to attend the CII Partnership Summit curtain-raiser programme,” it added.

Scheduled for 4.45 pm, the event will see the TDP supremo inviting industrialists to the main summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The state government is conducting roadshows abroad to attract industrial investment for the event.

After the programme, Naidu will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and stay overnight in New Delhi.

On October 1, he will travel to Visakhapatnam and visit Datti village in Vizianagaram district to take part in the monthly ‘NTR Bharosa’ welfare pension distribution programme, the release added.