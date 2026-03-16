Andhra CM to unveil Potti Sriramulu statue in Amaravati on Mar 16

Naidu to unveil 58-ft bronze statue of Potti Sriramulu at Amaravati’s Shakhamuru Park as Andhra Pradesh marks the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th March 2026 7:57 am IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister unveiling Potti Sriramulu statue in Amaravati.
AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu with Potti Sriramulu's bust. (File Photo).

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will unveil a statue of freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati on the occasion of the leader’s 125th birth anniversary on Monday.

The CM will unveil the 58-ft bronze statue at Shakhamuru Park here.

“The chief minister will participate in the unveiling ceremony of the statue built to honour the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu, who fought for a separate state for Telugu people,” an official release said on Sunday.

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The first phase of the memorial project, undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, has been completed on 6.8 acres of land at the park.

58 ft statue constructed in 6 months

The Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust completed the construction of the 58-ft statue in six months using 26 tonne of bronze and 42 tonne of iron structure, it said.

In the second phase, a museum, photo gallery, auditorium and skill development centre will be developed at the site as part of the memorial complex, the release said.

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Later in the evening, Naidu will travel to Vijayawada and participate in the Iftar dinner organised by the state government on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th March 2026 7:57 am IST

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