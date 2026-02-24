Andhra engineering student found hanging in hostel room

After breaking open the door, authorities found her body with a wall graffiti that read, "And finally, signing off."

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th February 2026 11:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old engineering student took her own life by hanging at a private hostel in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, February 24.

Bhuvana from Mangalam village was pursuing her final year BTech in Computer Science at Mohan Babu University.

On Tuesday, hostel staff found her unresponsive in her room and immediately alerted the authorities. After breaking open the door, she was found hanging with a wall graffiti that read, “And finally, signing off.”

Bhuvana’s body was shifted to the mortuary at Ruia Government Hospital for postmortem.

Chandragiri Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar said the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. “We are probing the case from all angles. The cause of death will be known after a detailed inquiry,” he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

