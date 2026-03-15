Andhra: Four dead after inhaling motorcycle fumes overnight

The owner Murali had his motorbike serviced at a mechanic on Saturday and was asked to keep the engine on for the entire night.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 10:37 pm IST
Motorcycle parked on street with bicycles in the background, reflecting urban environment and transportat.
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Amravati: Four members of a family died due to asphyxiation after inhaling smoke from a bike kept on for the entire night in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district, police said on Sunday, March 15.

The tragic incident occurred in Punganur town on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. All four people died in their sleep at their home on Tyagaraja Street.

The deceased were identified as the grandfather, his two granddaughters and a grandson.

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According to police, one Murali, who runs a hair salon, had his motorbike serviced at a mechanic on Saturday. Due to a problem in the engine, the mechanic replaced the bore piston. He had reportedly advised Murali to keep the engine on for the entire night.

Murali closed all the windows of the house and kept the bike on. While Murali and his wife Revati went to sleep on the terrace, his father Ramachandraiah, their son Karthik, and twin daughters Charita and Chandana slept in the house.

The smoke from the bike filled the house as all doors and windows were closed. Ramchandraiah (70), his twin granddaughters Charita and Chandana, aged 8, and grandson Karthik (15) were found dead on Sunday morning.

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Murali and his wife escaped as they slept on the terrace. Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation shows that they all died due to asphyxiation after inhaling carbon monoxide.

The incident shocked the residents in the town. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 10:37 pm IST

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