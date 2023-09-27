Andhra girl death: Police begins probe, warns against spreading misinformation

Villagers spotted the girl’s body in the well during the rituals of the Ganesha idol immersion.

16 year old, Bhavyasree who went missing

Chittoor: Chittor Police in Andhra Pradesh have issued an order warning against spreading misinformation in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl in Venugopalapuram village.

The body of the girl was found in a partially decomposed state inside a well on September 20, three days after she was reported missing from her house in Venugopalapuram village in Chittoor, the police said.

Following a complaint from the victim’s family, the police registered a case and began an investigation, Chittoor Additional Superintendent of Police Srilakshmi told reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Villagers spotted the girl’s body in the well during the rituals of the Ganesha idol immersion and immediately informed the police and also pulled out the body from the well, the officials said.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s family, police have taken four men into custody on suspicion of killing the girl they said adding that an interrogation of the suspects is underway.

Police said that according to the forensic report, there was no mention of rape or any other injury on the body of the deceased.

“Based on the call details/technical analysis and circumstantial evidence we are interrogating four suspects in this case, we are also interrogating them. No matter who the accused are, strict action will be taken. Action will be taken against whoever posts news without facts and spreads misinformation regarding this,” the Additional SP added.

Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) party chief Ramachandra Yadav visited the deceased girl’s family in Venugopalapuram village.

Yadav has alleged that false cases are being filed against the Opposition while the murder of a minor girl is being sidelined by the police.

“Even if a woman is the home minister, justice is not being served to the girl child. The BCY party stands by the victim’s family. Those responsible for the murder should be arrested and punished,” the BCY party chief said.

