Andhra govt extends financial support to Iranian students amid conflict

Visakhapatnam district collector M Abhishikth Kishore handed over Rs 1 lakh to Zeenab and Solmaj, who are pursuing a pharmacy course at Andhra University.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 10th April 2026 3:25 pm IST
Visakhapatnam district collector M Abhishikth Kishore

Visakhapatnam: In a compassionate gesture towards international students affected by the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to two Iranian students studying here.

Visakhapatnam district collector M Abhishikth Kishore handed over Rs 1 lakh to Zeenab and Solmaj, who are pursuing a pharmacy course at Andhra University.

“Kishore gave Rs 1 lakh to the Iranian sisters who sought financial assistance, citing the difficulties that arose due to the US-Iran war,” said an official press release late on Thursday, April 9.

Subhan Bakery

Out of the Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 was drawn from the District Sanjeevani Fund and the remaining Rs 50,000 from Kanakamahalakshmi Devasthanam.

They met the District Revenue Officer on Wednesday and made a representation seeking help, the press release added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 10th April 2026 3:25 pm IST

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