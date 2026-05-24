Andhra govt on high alert over Ebola virus, initiates screening at airports

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday said the state government is on high alert and has initiated precautionary measures in view of the spread of the Ebola virus and rising fatalities reported in parts of Africa.

The minister said the precautionary measures include medical screening of passengers arriving from affected countries and strengthening emergency response systems to prevent any possible transmission in the state.

“The government is on high alert, necessary precautionary measures have been initiated, and the medical and health department is fully prepared to tackle any possible Ebola situation,” said Yadav in an official press release.

The minister noted that Ebola cases and deaths are being reported in the countries of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan and said that Andhra Pradesh is acting in line with advisories, guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centre and international health agencies.

According to the minister, coordinated action has been initiated between airport authorities and district medical and health officials to conduct screening of passengers and tourists arriving through international airports in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada based on travel history.

Individuals showing symptoms will be immediately quarantined, while those who had close contact with suspected cases will also undergo medical screening, he said.

Yadav said discussions have also been held with Visakhapatnam Port authorities, and district administrations have been instructed to undertake preventive measures.

He added that surveillance would not remain limited to air routes, and necessary measures are being planned for people entering through road connectivity as well.

The minister said the Central government is closely monitoring passengers arriving in India from Ebola-affected countries and sharing relevant information with states for necessary action.

Also Read India advises citizens to avoid travel to Ebola-hit African countries

Drawing lessons from the COVID-19 period, he said the department is preparing an action plan focused on precautionary measures and emergency response mechanisms.

Awareness and preparedness activities are also being strengthened through virtual meetings involving personnel from the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker level onwards, said the minister.

Dedicated isolation wards with 15 beds each are being readied at teaching hospitals located in cities with international airports to ensure immediate response capacity.

Yadav said districts are being kept alert through information shared by the Centre and added that PPE kits and virus diagnostic testing kits are sufficiently available.

Meanwhile, the minister urged people to avoid travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan unless necessary in line with the Central government advisories.

He also advised individuals who arrived from Ebola-affected countries within the last three weeks and experience illness to immediately inform district authorities.

Infected individuals may remain without symptoms for several weeks, increasing the possibility of wider transmission, it said.

Symptoms associated with Ebola include fever, sudden high fever, weakness, severe headache, sore throat, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, redness of the eyes and loss of appetite, the press release added.