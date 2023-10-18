Andhra govt school students to get doubt clearance app on tabs

Prakash said ConveGenius will offer this bot free of cost till September 2024.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th October 2023 11:22 pm IST
schools in hyderabad
Representational Image

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is set to launch a doubt clearance bot (app) for government school students to offer a comprehensive educational experience, an official said on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Developed by ConveGenius, the bot is meant to clarify doubts beyond school hours in the disciplines of physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, English and TOEFL preparation.

Also Read
Andhra govt to begin BC caste census around Nov 15

“The doubt clearance bot application will be installed on all the tablets (tabs) supplied to teachers and students and interactive flat panels,” said principal secretary Praveen Prakash in a government order.

MS Education Academy

Prakash said ConveGenius will offer this bot free of cost till September 2024.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th October 2023 11:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button