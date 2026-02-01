Andhra govt transfers TTD official after charge sheet in ghee case

Amaravati: A week after the SIT filed its charge sheet in a Tirupati court over adulterated ghee allegations during the previous YSRCP regime, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal was transferred.

The 1993 batch IAS officer who served as EO between May 2017 and October 2020 during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’ government, was asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

A Government Order issued on Sunday said Kumar was replaced by Muddada Ravichandra as the EO.

The SIT in its chargesheet said investigation revealed that during April 2019, a Committee was constituted with the approval of then EO, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams with the TTD Officials and external Dairy Experts to revise/add certain conditions in the ghee tenders.

The TTD Board in Resolution no. 371 on February 29, 2020 approved the above recommendation of the Purchase Committee and accordingly, the relaxations of ghee tender conditions were enforced.

The Investigation revealed that due to the relaxation in Ghee tender conditions, no cooperative dairy got the tender in its favor but only to private dairies.

Further, the relaxations of certain conditions paved the way for participation of dairies without procuring milk and newly established dairies without having required experience and reputation and ultimately compromised the quality of ghee procured by TTD for the preparation of Laddu Prasadams, the SIT said.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Saturday said that the ghee samples from TTD sent to the NDDB clearly stated that there was a possibility of the presence of animal fats, and that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had quoted the same report.

Evidence before the SIT shows that adulteration began only after 2019, alleged Keshav.