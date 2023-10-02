Andhra Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Andhra Governor, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary.

The Governor paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birthday anniversary also falls on October 2.

“Gandhi Jayanti is observed all over the world as the ‘International Day of Non-violence’ as he fought against the mighty British rule with the weapons of non-violence and satyagraha and won freedom for the country, which has no parallel in the history of the world,” the Governor was quoted as saying in a Raj Bhavan release.

The Chief Minister said he was running the administration taking Mahatma Gandhi’s words as an inspiration with welfare for all the people of the state being the goal.

He observed that Gandhiji’s vision of gram (village) swaraj has been achieved by the southern state’s ward and village secretariat system.

Further, Reddy vowed that the government will continue to follow the path shown by Gandhi and paid tributes.

