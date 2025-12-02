Andhra IAS officer’s daughter hangs herself over dowry harassment

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old daughter of an IAS officer allegedly died by suicide in Tadepalli of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.

Madhuri Sahithi Bai, daughter of senior IAS officer Chinna Ramudu, was found hanging in her bathroom on Sunday night. She was in love with Rajesh Naidu from Nandyal district.

When parents opposed the inter-caste union, Madhuri and Rajesh got married in March.

However, things started to crumble three months later when Madhuri informed her parents about constant harassment by Rajesh.

With the help of local police, her parents brought her back to their Tadepalli residence two months ago. However, her suicide has shocked everyone.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to AIIMS, Mangalagiri, for a post-mortem. Based on a complaint filed by her mother, Lakshmi Bai, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Speaking to the media, Chinna Ramudu said Rajesh was harassing his daughter for dowry. “He used to threaten her, saying she had no support and he would kill her,” he said, adding, “My daughter had to take his permission to make a phone call. She was unable to stay with him, so we brought her back home. She hoped he would come to take her back, but that did not happen. She kept telling us his love was not real. We never imagined we would lose her.”