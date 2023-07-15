Andhra: Man arrested for sexually exploiting stepdaughters

Eluru: A 42-year-old stepfather was arrested on Friday for allegedly impregnating his 17-year-old stepdaughter and sexually assaulting her younger sister at Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Police identified the impregnated girl to be 17 years of age and her sister 16 years.

“Instead of playing the role of a father, that person (stepfather) has committed sexual assault on both girls,” a police official told PTI.

According to police, the man married the girl’s biological mother in 2010 after her first husband died. Incidentally, both are closely related and the woman’s family belongs to Visakhapatnam.

Based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the mother and the stepfather. Further probe is on.