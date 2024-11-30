Andhra: No political, hate speeches in Triumala

Legal action will be taken against the violators.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th November 2024 3:04 pm IST
'Only TTD's spiritual programmes' can catapult India as 'Vishwa Guru': Pontiffs
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD)

To protect the and tranquillity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple authorities announced a ban on political and hate speeches on Saturday, November 29.

In a statement, the TTD’s CPRO read, “In the sacred Tirumala divine temple, which always reverberates with Govinda Namas, in the recent times, some people and political leaders after the darshan in Tirumala temple, are making political and hate statements before the media in front of the temple, disturbing spiritual atmosphere in Tirumala.”

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

