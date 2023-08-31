Andhra Pradesh: 2 dead as wild elephant attacks villagers in Chittoor

A cow and a goat were also killed after being attacked by the same elephant at Bodinettam village in Tamil Nadu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 31st August 2023 6:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: A couple Venkatesh, 52, and Selvi, 48, were trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Another woman named Vasanta, 57, was injured when the wild elephant wandered into Ramapuram in Gudipala mandal.

Additionally, a cow and a goat were also killed after being attacked by the same elephant at Bodinettam village in Tamil Nadu near the AP border on Thursday.

With the loss of habitat and food resources, incidents of animals venturing into human habitations are rising on the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border.

