Andhra Pradesh: 2 dead as wild elephant attacks villagers in Chittoor

Hyderabad: A couple Venkatesh, 52, and Selvi, 48, were trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Another woman named Vasanta, 57, was injured when the wild elephant wandered into Ramapuram in Gudipala mandal.

Panick gripped in villagers, after a couple was trampled to death and another injured, when an #elephant attacked, yesterday in Gudipala mandal of #Chittoor dist and again today another woman killed after elephant attack at Bodinettam Tamilnadu- #AndhraPradesh border.#wildlife pic.twitter.com/doyD3FRH7b — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 31, 2023

Additionally, a cow and a goat were also killed after being attacked by the same elephant at Bodinettam village in Tamil Nadu near the AP border on Thursday.

With the loss of habitat and food resources, incidents of animals venturing into human habitations are rising on the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border.