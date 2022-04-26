Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead, 8 injured in road accident

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th April 2022 1:11 pm IST
Representative Image

Tirupati: As many as four people have been killed in a collision of a tempo with a lorry in Srikalahasti town of Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district.

Eight people have sustained serious injuries.

As per the Circle Inspector (CI) Srikalahasti, the tempo was carrying 12 people when it collided with a lorry on the Tirupati Naidupet main road near Srikalahasti on national highway 65.

MS Education Academy

The injured were rushed to the Tirupati’s Ria Hospital.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button