Andhra Pradesh: 8 youths trapped in floodwaters of River Penna rescued

Andhra Pradesh: Eight youths trapped in the floodwaters of River Penna were rescued by a relief team on Sunday, said an official.

According to Chennuru Inspector Srinivasulu, the incident took place at Penna River in the Chennuru area of the Kadapa district.

“A rescue team of police and fire officials rescued 8 youths who were caught in Penna river flood surge. The youths had got trapped after the water level of the river started rising due to the heavy rains,” said the official.

Also Read Doctors treat patients under mobile torch at Andhra hospital; Video goes viral

Providing details about the incident, the inspector said that after the eight youths got caught in the surge, they switched on their cell phone flashlights and started crying out for help.

The locals in the area heard their cries and informed the police.

Shortly after, a relief team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. After a few hours, all eight youths were rescued from the Penna River, added the official.

“All the eight rescued had gone into the river for fun. We will counsel them and their parents on the matter,” he added.

District Assistant Fire Officer Basivireddy, Maidukuru Rural Circle Inspector Srinath Reddy, Chennuru SI Srinivasula Reddy, Khajipet Incharge SI Ghana Maddileti, District SP K. N Anburajan participated in the rescue operations, said the official.

Further details into the matter are awaited.