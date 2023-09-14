Andhra Pradesh assembly to meet on Sept 21

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th September 2023 11:16 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Abdul Nazeer (ANI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has convened the Legislative Assembly and Council on September 21.

Peoples Career

The Legislative Assembly will convene at 9 am on Thursday, September 21 in the Assembly Hall.

Also Read
Prepare for second phase of distribution of tabs to govt school students: AP CM

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the fifteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its eleventh session,” said the Governor in his order.

MS Education Academy

The Governor has also summoned the Legislative Council to convene on the same day at the Legislative Council Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati.

Meanwhile, the next Cabinet meet has been scheduled on September 20.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th September 2023 11:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button