Andhra Pradesh: Clash among BJP, JSP & YSRCP workers in Kakinada

Kakinada: A clash broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Wednesday, police said.

They attacked each other in the Sarpavaram Police area, the police said.

The BJP claimed that freebies were hidden in an apartment in Shashikant Nagar near the Kakinada RTO office, this led to a clash between the BJP and Janasena workers. There was also a clash between BJP and YSRCP supporters, police said.

Also Read Rs 258 crore cash, liquor seized in Andhra Pradesh since Jan 1

The Circle Inspector of Sarpavaram, Srinivas, said that they didn’t find any violations of election rules, only problems with law and order. They managed to disperse the activists. A case will be filed, and an investigation will take place.

Parliament and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, with voting scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes on June 4.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

Notably, Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabhas and 21 assembly seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)