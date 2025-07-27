Andhra Pradesh CM bats for Telugu as second language in Singapore

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Indian High Commission in Singapore to take steps to make Telugu a second language there, as Bengali, Tamil and Hindi were already recognised as the second languages in that country.

Addressing a gathering of Telugu diaspora on the first day of his Singapore tour on Sunday, July 28, Naidu said that direct flights between Singapore and cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh will be operated soon, which he will represent and discuss with the Centre.

He appealed to the NRIs to contribute to the state government’s ‘no poverty mission,’ by joining it’s ‘P4 programme,’ by adopting the poor in their villages.

He said AP would have become Singapore by now, had the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) been in power after 2019 elections.

“A gap was formed in 2019, which will not happen again. Because Singapore built townships in many places we gave Singapore government the work to construct the capital of AP. But the previous government found fault with even Singapore. Now the Singapore government may not come forward for the same project, but I have come here to set the records straight. I feel sad for the inconvenience caused to Singapore,” he said.

He also placed the responsibility of ensuring that such gap doesn’t come again, on the NRIs.

Naidu felt Singapore was a country with low corruption, and one which has implemented ‘waste to energy’ decades ago, which he followed and implemented in Hyderabad when he was the chief minister or the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He said his tour of Singapore was aimed at establishing AP’s brand name in that country once again.

He expressed hope in AP getting 20 new sea ports and 15-20 new airports in the coming years. He also said that the state government was developing Quantum Valley in Amaravati, and has also announced setting up Green Hydrogen Valley soon.