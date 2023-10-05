Andhra Pradesh CM meets Sitharaman, seeks Polavaram funds

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed various issues relating to the southern state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he told Sitharaman that the Technical Advisory Committee has accepted the revised estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore for the Polavaram project and urged her to ensure that the Union Cabinet also clears the estimates.

Though the Centre has agreed to release Rs 12, 911.15 crore for completing the first phase of Polavaram project, the Chief Minister told Sitharaman that as per the Lidar survey, the government should release the revised amount of Rs 17,144 crore for implementing the R&R package for the affected people in 36 colonies and go ahead with the project.

Reddy also urged the Finance Minister to reimburse the arrears of Rs 1,310.15 crore incurred by the state government from its exchequer on the Polavaram project.

The Chief Minister further appealed to the Finance Minister to take effective steps to ensure that the Telangana government clears Rs 7,230 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms to APGENCO for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

On August 29, 2022, the Centre had directed the Telangana government to pay the dues to Andhra Pradesh, but Telangana moved the high court, Reddy told Sitharaman, seeking her intervention immediately on the issue.

The Chief Minister also called on Union Power and NRE Minister R.K. Singh during his visit to the national capital.